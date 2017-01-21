Allonzo Trier will play in game at UCLA

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Allonzo Trier will play in UofA's game against UCLA tomorrow, according to a statement released by the University of Arizona.

The statement read, "The NCAA notified us on Friday afternoon that Allonzo Trier’s most recent drug test was negative. Therefore, he is eligible to return to the court immediately and will be available for our game against UCLA."

Trier has not played in any of Arizona's 19 games this season. He averaged 14.8 points per game last season.

On Wednesday, the sophomore guard released a statement explaining the reason for his absence was a failed drug test.

Trier went on to explain that he had tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug that he had unknowingly taken and was suspended by the NCAA

He appealed the suspension and won, but the NCAA said he could not play until the drug cleared his system.