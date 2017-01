TUCSON, AZ - A border patrol agent was assaulted with a knife by an undocumented immigrant on Tuesday night near Three Points.

According to officials, the agent was responding to a report of about 10 migrants walking in the desert.

An Air and Marine Operations helicopter crew spotted the group and was helping border patrol agents locate them. The AMO crew saw one of the migrants running from the scene, authorities said.

A border patrol agent made contact with that subject and a struggle ensued.

The subject pulled out a knife and tried to stab the agent. The knife struck the agent's handheld radio that was attached to his body armor.

The agent called for help and continued to struggle with the subject.

During that time the AMO helicopter landed in an area nearby and a co-pilot ran to assist the agent.

Together they subdued and arrested the subject.