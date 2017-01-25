If you receive cell phone robocalls, you could be entitled to cash

Current
Three businesses settled class action lawsuits involving the issue of robocalls and are paying people affected — which could include you.
The Telephone Consumer Protection Act, or TCPA, forbids automated calls, pre-recorded messages and text messages to cell phones, as well as pre-recorded calls to landlines.
A lawsuit involving Caribbean Cruise Lines alleges the company auto-dialed cell phones without the owner's prior permission.
Scott Hardy with Top Class Actions says these calls were offers for free cruise trips.
In some cases, calls can be made if you gave prior permission, but no solicitation calls can be made to numbers on the Do Not Call registry.
Although Caribbean Cruise Lines did not admit any wrongdoing, you could get $500 per call received between August of 2011 and August 2012.
Click here for more on this settlement, with the deadline for claims set for February 1, 2017.
If you got a similar call from Amsher Collection Services trying to collect a debt, you could be entitled to a settlement of up to $225 per call.
Those calls had to be made to cell phones between July 13, 2011 and October 19, 2016.
Amsher claimed no wrongdoing in this lawsuit.
Click here for more on the Amsher Collection Services settlement, with the deadline for claims set for February 3, 2017.
If Dun and Bradstreet Credibility Corporation made an "auto-dialed" sales call to your cell phone between April 28, 2011 and January 31, 2016, you could expect up to $120 per call.
Click here for more on the Dun and Bradstreet settlement, with the deadline to file set for February 6, 2017.
Some of these calls can be made if you gave the company prior permission and that permission can sometimes be given when you sign agreements with the business.
Learn more about TCPA rules and your ability to sue businesses who violate those rules here.
