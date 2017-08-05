Some giftcards already tip for you at restaurants

PHOENIX - I like gift cards especially the kind that don't charge you for every little thing; but if you use them at certain places there may be a phantom charge that could mess up your whole purchase.

ABC15 viewer Stewart let me know he used his $50 Visa giftcard to pay for a $40 meal.

But when he got the receipt he noticed there were only $2 left on the card, when there should have been $10.

He asked the manager why, but said the explanation didn't make any sense.

He called Visa and said he found out that some prepaid bank cards leave the tip for you.

Stewart said his card had been authorized for 20 percent more than his actual bill.

It's called tip tolerance, and it happens anytime you use a prepaid bank giftcard at a restaurant or another business where you can leave a tip.

If you have less than the amount on the card, the entire purchase will be declined.

Stewart had just enough and said he tipped in cash, but will have to wait 7 to 10 days for the hold to fall off, he said.

Magnifymoney.com says Visa, Mastercard, and American Express all use some form of the practice. But it's a good idea to check your specific gift card to find out, and bring some extra cash to cover the bill.