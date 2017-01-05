Have you ever paid a medical bill, but also discovered your insurance paid it as well?

That’s exactly what happened to Phoenix resident Robin Kramme after her mother used Rural Metro Ambulance services.

The bill was only $86, but after discovering Medicare paid the bill, Robin wanted her money back. Over the past two years, Robin has been asking to be refunded – not because she needs the cash, but because it’s the “principle.”

They got paid twice and I was angry,” Robin explained.

Last year she reached out to our Assistance League of Phoenix team and we quickly went to work.

Volunteer MJ got in touch with some top officials at the business and helped guide Robin.

After encountering a few delays, Robin finally got what she wanted – a refund and a zero balance on her account.

She said without MJ’s help, it’s likely she’d still be fighting the company.

Rural Metro explained that its billing process is complicated and sometimes it can take longer than expected when it comes to refunds.

