Publisher's Clearing House (PCH) is a legitimate sweepstakes that gives away millions of dollars in prizes every year.

That's exactly why scammers like using the contest's name to confuse you into actually giving them money for their scheme.

Viewers from all over the Valley let me know the calls are becoming more frequent, likely because the famous drawing is scheduled to happen in a few weeks.

But you can easily avoid fall in the trap by knowing what to look for.

They contact winner by mail or in-person.

Perhaps the most important thing to remember: PCH will NEVER, EVER ask you to pay them in order to receive a prize.

This scam is so prevalent the company has a hotline dedicated to answering your questions. We tried it and they picked up right away.

So if you haven't entered the contest, or even if you have, watch out for this one and whatever you do--don't pay a dime.

Need my help?

Call volunteers with the Assistance League of Phoenix at 855-323-1515, email me at Joe@abc15.com or contact me on Facebook or Twitter

PHOENIX -