Resolve to keep more of your money in 2017

We're a few days into 2017 and if you haven't made it to the gym yet, no worries because we've got some financial resolutions that you can actually keep.
 
First, resolve to stop paying late fees. Paying on time is a big deal and can really damage your credit if you're late. If you're struggling to make payments ask if you can change your due date or see if your creditor has a hardship program before you fall behind.  
 
Pay yourself first! Open a savings account. Set it up so that every month you are automatically transferring a specific amount and you don't even have to think about it. No amount is too small.
 
Drop stuff you don't use! Check your data usage on cell phone and tablets. If you've got some left at the end of month--cut it!  If you only watch a few channels, lower your bill by switching to a smaller package.
 
This year, make a resolution to read every line of every contract before you sign. Do the same for credit card and bank statements to catch charges and debits that don't belong.
 
Finally, check your credit report to prevent and catch identity theft. You can get a copy from each bureau every 12 months for free at annualcreditreport.com
 
May 2017 be your best year yet!
 
