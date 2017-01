Phoenix Police are investigating claims that the owner of two apartment complexes had tenants sign over their Social Security checks and prescriptions to him.

The apartments are owned by Rooming Inc, LLC. Its website shows the company is actually a charity, touting a full service transitional living facility for veterans and the homeless.

The website solicits donations and links to various other websites, some are connected to Rooming Inc.

It's a bizarre story.

And it seems many of the people here, are in desperate situations.

But even in desperate situations, you have options.

Charities all over Arizona offer clean, safe places for those who need them.

Charities like Phoenix Rescue Mission helps the homeless, Community Bridges, Inc helps those with addiction, St. Vincent De Paul has programs for emergency expenses. Other charities throughout the state can be located by calling 211 or going to 211arizona.org

Need my help?

Call volunteers with the Assistance League of Phoenix at 855-323-1515, email me at Joe@abc15.com or contact me on Facebook or Twitter

PHOENIX -