Do you need a will or a living trust?

Joe Ducey
3:57 PM, Jan 26, 2017
2 hours ago
Here's how to prepare yourself.

It's likely something you've been putting off. But it could be one of the most important decisions you make involving the people you care about most.
 
Do you have a will or living trust?
 
If you have kids or property and want to designate whose responsible when you die, you need one. Wills can be simpler and less costly. They also become public information. And they will involved the probate process which can be costly, time-consuming and let's the court make decisions.
 
Living Trusts are more complicated and can be more expensive. But they can keep your property or assets out of the probate process. And they are private, not public.
 
You can make a will or trust online for a few hundred dollars, or your can involve an attorney for a few thousand dollars.
 
To save a few bucks, you could also do the work online, and then have an attorney look over it to make sure it's done correctly.
 
I know we just touched the surface.
 
Here are links to important information involving wills, living trusts and probate court.
 
Good luck!
 
 
