'Can you hear me?' The wrong answer can get you in trouble

Courtney Holmes, Joe Ducey
9:37 PM, Jan 27, 2017
6:45 AM, Jan 28, 2017
let joe know

The BBB says scammers will record your answer and use it for later use.

KNXV
PHOENIX -
If you get a phone call from someone asking if you can hear them, hang up.
 
That's advice from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Because the wrong right are calling saying "yes" could have you agreeing to stuff you don't want--and you won't even know it.
 
The BBB says works like this:
 
-you'll receive a call claiming to be from an agency or organization
 
-once you're hooked, they ask if you can hear them clearly
 
If you say yes or give an affirmative answer the recording of your words could be used to prove you signed up for products or services that you never wanted.
 
The BBB recommends filing complaints with the Federal Trade Commission, and BBB Scamtracker. You'll also want to check your bank, credit card, credit bureau reports regularly if you happen to fall for it. 
 
My advice? Don't pick up calls from numbers you don't know.
 
If it's important they'll leave a message. If not, you may have just saved yourself a lot of grief.
 
Need my help?
 
Call volunteers with the Assistance League of Phoenix at 855-323-1515, email me at Joe@abc15.com or contact me on Facebook or Twitter.
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

What is Let Joe Know?

Let Joe Know protects YOU the consumer. We expose scams and hold businesses accountable for their contracts and agreements. Most important, we share consumer red flags before they hit your wallet!

ABC15's Let Joe Know reports air every weekday during ABC15 News at 6pm and online at abc15.com/LetJoeKnow.

Want to help Let Joe Know? Become a volunteer! Call 1-855-323-1515 and leave your name, number to start helping us help others.

