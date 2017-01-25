Can movers really hold your stuff hostage for more money?

Courtney Holmes, Joe Ducey
7:19 PM, Jan 24, 2017
33 mins ago
State lawmaker looks to outlaw practice of holding stuff hostage during moves

PHOENIX -
 
Moving day is stressful enough without having to fight with the moving company. But so many consumers let me know about companies that load your stuff for one price, then refuse to unload until you pay hundreds -- sometimes thousands -- of dollars more, often in cash.
 
The Arizona Attorney General's Office tells me it received 149 complaints since Mark Brnovich took office in 2015.
 
Right now it's considered a civil matter, but State Representative Jeff Weninger says House Bill 2145 would change that.
 
"We need clarity in the law to be able to have some teeth to go after these people," he said. 
 
Weninger says the AG approached him about the problem and that his office also received complaints from residents in his Chandler district.
 
"Sometimes unfortunately you get very clever people who will find a little gap in the law and you have to create laws to confront those bad actors," he said. 
 
According to the AG's office, the law would finally make furniture hostage situations illegal in Arizona and force companies to settle their payment issues in court.
 
The law would only apply to moves in Arizona. The US Department of Transportation would still have to handle complaints about out of state moving companies.  
 
The bill is still working its way through the house. Let lawmakers know what you think.  
 
Need my help?
 
Call volunteers with the Assistance League of Phoenix at 855-323-1515, email me at Joe@abc15.com or contact me on Facebook or Twitter.
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

What is Let Joe Know?

Let Joe Know protects YOU the consumer. We expose scams and hold businesses accountable for their contracts and agreements. Most important, we share consumer red flags before they hit your wallet!

ABC15's Let Joe Know reports air every weekday during ABC15 News at 6pm and online at abc15.com/LetJoeKnow.

Want to help Let Joe Know? Become a volunteer! Call 1-855-323-1515 and leave your name, number to start helping us help others.

