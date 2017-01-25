Can movers really hold your stuff hostage for more money?

Moving day is stressful enough without having to fight with the moving company. But so many consumers let me know about companies that load your stuff for one price, then refuse to unload until you pay hundreds -- sometimes thousands -- of dollars more, often in cash.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office tells me it received 149 complaints since Mark Brnovich took office in 2015.

Right now it's considered a civil matter, but State Representative Jeff Weninger says House Bill 2145 would change that.

"We need clarity in the law to be able to have some teeth to go after these people," he said.

Weninger says the AG approached him about the problem and that his office also received complaints from residents in his Chandler district.

"Sometimes unfortunately you get very clever people who will find a little gap in the law and you have to create laws to confront those bad actors," he said.

According to the AG's office, the law would finally make furniture hostage situations illegal in Arizona and force companies to settle their payment issues in court.

The law would only apply to moves in Arizona. The US Department of Transportation would still have to handle complaints about out of state moving companies.

