Just because something you get in the mail looks legitimate, doesn't mean you should assume it is.

Local business owners say they've been getting official looking letters recently that might not have your best interest in mind.

It's aimed at businesses and uses words like "requirements" and "consequence."

And Paul Preston says it could scare some people.

He says the way the letter reads, it looks like "if you don't do it, your going to lose your business license."

When you get past the warnings, you see it's really a document preparation service.

It comes from Compliance Filings Service.

They want to prepare your annual minutes for $150.

The Arizona Corporation Commission does require annual minutes be maintained by corporations.

But they don't require LLC's to keep minutes.

And there is no requirement at all for any business to file their minutes with the Commission.

So Angie Holdsworth, the Corporation Commission's Communications Director put out a warning about Compliance Filing Services last year.

It called the solicitations "bogus" and says they are not affiliated with the Corporation Commission.

That is stated on the bottom of the business letter.

But since those letters are being sent out again, Angie and I went to the Phoenix address listed for Compliance Filings Service.

We found an office that housed multiple businesses.

And on that day, we're told no one is there for the Filings Service.

Messages were not returned.

Paul dissolved his business.

He believes he's still on the list, because he fell for a similar offer years ago.

We can't say for sure which business Paul paid last time.

And Compliance Filings Service has not been charged with doing anything illegal.

The concern is businesses might be scared into paying for something they don't need.

Need my help?

"Like" the Let Joe Know Facebook page and tell me about the issue there.

The Better Business Bureau volunteers are solving consumer problems and saving you money everyday.

You can call them at 1-855-323-1515 or send an email.

You can also follow us on Twitter.

Check out the latest scams we're seeing. Sign up for our monthly email newsletter by clicking here.



AND WE NEED YOUR HELP! If you want to be a volunteer and help other consumers, let me know.