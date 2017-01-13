I hope you believe in New Year's resolutions.

We have four that you should try this year to protect your money, your information and save yourself a lot of frustration.

First, don't click on links in emails.

It's an easy way for scammers to get into your computer and do what they want.

Instead, if the email comes from a business and there's a concern, contact the business directly.

Second, make sure you pay as little upfront money as possible when hiring someone for services.

And check out the business license and reputation online before hiring.

Third, remember that government agencies will not offer you money by phone.

And they won't threaten you with punishment if you don't pay something.

In fact, if you have a landline, make sure all calls go to voicemail so you don't have to talk with these crooks.

And finally, if you have a planned hospital visit, prepare.

That means making sure that ALL of the providers involved are covered by your insurance plan.

Too many times, we see people having to pay huge bills because some member of a surgical team was out of their network.

We hope you have a problem free year.

But if you don't, you know how to find us.

