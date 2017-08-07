Government encourages people to watch total solar eclipse at public lands

The U.S. Department of Interior has issued some tips and guidelines while also encouraging folks to visit public lands in order to view the Total Solar Eclipse on Aug. 21.

Public lands are wide-open spaces with low light pollution, making them prime spots for viewing this rare event, doi.gov says. The DOI suggests visiting such places as Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area on the west coast or Great Smokey Mountains National Park near the east coast.

Other suggestions include Grand Teton, Homestead National Monument and Clarks River National Wildlife Refuge.

More information on visiting these places may be found via links in this DOI article about the upcoming eclipse.

The DOI offers tips for viewing, telling people not to look directly at the sun during an eclipse without approved solar-viewing devices. It also says to get there early, take a map, take plenty of water and know area fire risks while you're visiting public lands.

The DOI's website also offers tips for people taking pictures of the eclipse.