Weird Phoenix crimes: 10 craziest Valley crimes of 2016

Current
Partly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 62°
LO: 38°
HI: 71°
LO: 44°
HI: 72°
LO: 47°
Partly cloudy
HI: 62°
LO: 38°
HI: 71°
LO: 44°
HI: 72°
LO: 47°
ARIZONA - Did you hear the one about the man taking a bath in his front yard? How about the one where a man threatened to inject people with HIV?
2016 saw its fair share of absurd crimes around the Valley, so we compiled 10 of the craziest since January.
Take a look at some of the weird headlines below:
Court records show that a 45-year-old man was caught hiding in an apartment, wearing the clothing of the victims' 2-year-old daughter. Click here to read more.
The man was found on his knees with a flashlight in one hand and his other hand still inside the machine he was stealing from. Click here to read more.
Court records show that the unlicensed dentist had been using the apartment as her office for the past two years. Click here to read more.
A Goodyear father reportedly sacrificed his family dog because he was upset over his daughter's shirt. Click here to read more.
A Phoenix man, squatting in a house for sale, demanded to speak with boxing champion Floyd Mayweather after his arrest. Click here to read more.
Court records show that on August 16 neighbors near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road got an eye full as a man thought it would be good to bathe in his front yard. Click here to read more.
A man from Payson reportedly threatened to infect Mesa residents with HIV while demanding money from them. Click here to read more.