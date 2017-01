SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A woman is accused of depositing patient checks made out to a Scottsdale surgeon's office into her personal account.

Scottsdale Police report that 51-year-old Cheryl Marie Pollack was working for Sonoran Orthopedic Surgeons where she had access to patient’s accounts and checks that were sent to the office.

Police say when checks would come in, Pollack would mark the patient’s account as paid but would deposit the checks into her personal account.

Bank records reportedly show that Pollack took about 20 checks totaling nearly $50,000.

After she was arrested on January 10, Pollack reportedly told police that she was having financial issues, and she was sorry for what she did but had spent all the money.

Pollack has been charged with fraudulent schemes and multiple counts of theft.