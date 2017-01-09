Police: Woman chases man, stabs car after parking lot argument

PHOENIX - A woman with "anger issues" used a knife to damage a car after an argument with a stranger in a north Phoenix store.

Police report that on January 2, a woman later identified as 24-year-old Kathryn Elizabeth Rich was obstructing traffic as she was walking through a Walmart parking lot near 19th Avenue and Bell Road. She reportedly got into an argument with a male driver about the incident.

After the man had parked his car, he was confronted by Rick who was allegedly holding a knife in each hand while yelling, "I'm gonna kill you."

The man ran back towards his car with Rich chasing him. He managed to move to the other side of the car he was driving, which belonged to his girlfriend.

Rich, unable to get to the victim, reportedly stabbed the car instead, once in the hood and again in the driver's side door.

Rich then ran away, but was soon caught by police in the parking lot of a nearby motel.

Police say Rich admitted her involvement saying "she was upset over a recent breakup and has anger issues."

She has been charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage.