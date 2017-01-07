Police: Woman shot by her brother outside of north Phoenix apartment

Joe Enea
5:06 PM, Jan 6, 2017
5:37 PM, Jan 6, 2017
Officers say the two got into an argument before the shot was fired.

Bryan Anthony Plummer

PHOENIX - Authorities say a woman was shot by her brother in front of her 8-year-old child late last month in north Phoenix.

Police report that on December 29, officers were called to an apartment near 19th and Peoria avenues.

Police say the woman and her brother, 35-year-old Bryan Anthony Plummer, were arguing inside the apartment over his, "strange behavior."

Plummer allegedly shot his sister in the stomach with a .45-caliber handgun in front of the woman's son. The victim's mother pounded on a neighbor's door asking them to call police as she returned to treat her daughter's wounds. 

Plummer reportedly took his mother's car and was found and arrested by police the next day.

He's been charged with aggravated assault. 

