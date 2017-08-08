Police: Two men shot in Phoenix after family argument

PHOENIX - Two men were shot at a south Phoenix home for being drunk and "too loud."

Phoenix police report that on July 31 they responded to a home near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road where two men were reportedly shot.

The men are the step-father and step-brother to the suspect, 31-year-old Joseph Abril. Abril was reportedly in his room with his 1-year-old daughter while the other men "were being loud and drinking" in the central part of the home.

Abril came out of his room and told them they were too loud and they needed to grab their belongings and leave. Abril allegedly later came out of his room with a handgun and shot the two men before leaving in his car with his daughter.

He then picked up his girlfriend from work and told the story of what had happened. She later told police that Abril said the victims began pushing him and he fired in self-defense. Abril was convinced to turn himself into police near 45th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Abril is being held on a $150,000 bond and has been charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder.