Police arrest suspects after they hold Phoenix man's car for ransom

PHOENIX - Undercover officers were able to capture suspects who stole a man’s car in Phoenix.

According to the report, a man reported his car was stolen from 8th Street and Bell Road on the morning of January 7.

The Phoenix Police Department noted the victim told them he believed the car was stolen by a friend, but received a call later that morning from an unknown person saying they would return the car in exchange for money.

Police say the victim was given instructions by the suspects to withdraw money from his bank account and return to his apartment and wait further instructions.

Plain clothed officers reported to the area of the victim’s apartment, including some officers staged inside the apartment. Police were able to arrest 36-year-old Carlos Mauricio Espinosa and 30-year-old Royal Kent Stropko upon arrival to the victim’s apartment.

After a search, police also discovered heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine on both Espinosa and Stropko.

Officers located the man’s missing car, a Dodge Charger, just north of the apartment complex unharmed.

Epinosa and Stropko have been arrested and charged with drug possession and extortion.