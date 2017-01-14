Police say a Phoenix woman came home to find an unknown man in her clothes

Joe Enea
12:25 PM, Jan 13, 2017
2 hours ago
central phoenix | phoenix metro

When the resident asked for his name, he gave her name.

KNXV

Jermaane Kenyatta Jones

MCSO
PHOENIX - Police have arrested a man after he was found in a woman’s apartment wearing her clothes.

The Phoenix police say on January 9 a woman returned to her apartment near 26th Street and McDowell Road and found a man inside her apartment.

The woman told police when she approached the door the deadbolt unlocked and the door opened from the inside, and that’s when she saw a man wearing her black scarf, red shirt, and pink wrist. She also told police he was holding her keys.

Police have identified the suspect as 23-year-old Jermaane Kenyatta Jones.

Jones has been arrested and charged with burglary. 

