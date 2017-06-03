Police: Phoenix flasher caught, may be linked to 10 cases

PHOENIX - A man arrested last week for exposing himself to two 13-year-old victims may be linked to 10 other cases in Phoenix in the past two years.

Phoenix police report that on May 25 a man pulled up to two 13-year-old girls in a white minivan as they were walking to school when he exposed and touched himself. The girls obtained a license plate number and contacted police.

Police say the van belongs to 38-year-old Carlos Omar Marrufo, a level 2 sex offender with prior convictions for public sexual indecency.

Based on his description, the vehicle description and his methods, police now believe Marrufo is the man responsible for as many was ten reported incidents in the past two years.

Police believed Marrufo committed this crime once in 2015, twice in 2016 and seven times so far this year.

Police say all but one of the offenses involved minors, with eight of the victims being under 14-years-old. All but one of the victims were female students walking either to or from school.

ABC15 went to Marrufo's neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road, where neighbors said they had no idea they lived right next to a registered sex offender. Many of them saw him get arrested.

"An FBI van and detectives came and arrested him," said neighbor Miguel Prandini.

"It was a lot," said neighbor Yazlin Mena. "They were all around his house and stuff."

"Another bad guy is off the street, I guess," said Mena.

"Knowing that someone in front of my house has done those things, flashing and showing their private parts, it doesn't feel safe anymore," said Prandini. "But it's good they actually got him."

Neighbors say Marrufo has a pregnant wife at home who is due very soon. He also has a young son and daughter.

So far Marrufo has been charged with one count of public sexual indecency to a minor.