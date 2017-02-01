Police: Phoenix man sets girlfriend's apartment on fire

PHOENIX - After an argument with his girlfriend, a man sets fire to her apartment.

Phoenix police report that on January 31, around 1 a.m., a man set fire to an apartment near 21st Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police say 36-year-old Abel Villapando got into an argument with his girlfriend when she accused him of cheating on her. The victim reported to police that Villapando was drunk when he allegedly broke things in the apartment, poured bleach on her clothes and then grabbed a lighter and set fire to the curtains.

As he lit the curtains on fire, Villapando reportedly yelled out, "No one is living here no more."

The victim reported to police that there had been other domestic violence incidents with Villapando in the past.

Villapando is being held on charges of arson of an occupied structure.