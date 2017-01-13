Police: Phoenix man brings stuffed animal as gift to '14-year-old' in exchange for sex

PHOENIX - A Phoenix man intending to have sex with a '14-year-old' reportedly brought her a gift of a stuffed animal.

Police report that 60-year-old Michael Anthony Kaszubowski engaged in many text and e-mail conversations with an undercover officer who portrayed himself as a 14-year-old girl.

During these conversations between December and January, Kaszubowski allegedly sent nude pictures of himself and pornographic movies, saying he wanted to act out the movie scenes which included sensual massages.

He also conversed with a person he believed to be the girl's father, court records show.

The "girl" told Kaszubowski that she collected "small stuffed animal pigs" and made arrangements for him to meet her and her father on January 5.

Police arrested Kaszubowski when he arrived at the meeting place. Police say they searched his car and found a massage table, coconut oil and a small stuffed animal pig.

Kaszubowski has been charged with multiple counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, furnishing harmful items to minors and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.