Police: Mesa man caught making counterfeit money in apartment

MESA, AZ - Complaints of a strong chemical odor lead to the arrest of a Mesa man accused of making fake cash in his apartment.

Police report that they received a tip saying counterfeit money was being made inside an apartment near Main Street and Country Club Drive. The tipster told police that money was being chemically washed and reprinted in higher denominations.

On January 19, police went to the home where they indeed found counterfeit money. The apartment manager reportedly told police that they received complaints of a strong smell of chemicals in the apartment.

Police arrested 53-year-old Michael Christopher Provencher.

Provencher has been charged with forgery.