Police: Man in Phoenix chased by robber with machete

PHOENIX - A man has been arrested after allegedly chasing a Phoenix resident from his home while wielding a machete.

Police report that on December 12, a man, later identified as 42-year-old Ricardo Francisco Perez, was seen stealing from the outdoor shed of a home near 7th Avenue and Indian School Road.

The homeowner witnessed Perez putting items into his truck and confronted Perez in his backyard. Perez reportedly pulled out a machete and another knife and chased the owner away before leaving in his vehicle.

Police located the vehicle at a home about a block away with the property still inside.

Perez was arrested and has been charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. Police say Perez was out of jail on pre-trial release for another aggravated assault arrest.