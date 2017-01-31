Police: Good Samaritan helping crash victims in Phoenix has truck stolen by driver who caused it

PHOENiX - A man who stopped to help after seeing a severe crash in Phoenix had his truck taken by the driver who reportedly caused the crash.

Police report that on January 20 after 5 p.m., a man jumped out of his running truck to help after a crash near 54th and Washington streets. That's when the man who police say caused the crash, 25-year-old Roman Antonio Cooke, jumped into the truck and took off.

Police found Cooke and the stolen truck about 90 minutes later at a motel in Tempe.

Police say Cooke was driving on a suspended license after two DUI convictions in the past three years.