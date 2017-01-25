Police: Carjacker arrested after targeting mom, kids in August

PHOENIX - A Valley mom fought off a female carjacker until her three kids were able to get out of the car.

Police report that they have now arrested a woman who carjacked a woman and three children in a car back in August.

Police say a woman and her three children, ages 13, 12 and 6, were inside the car while it was parked in front of a bakery near 28th and Van Buren streets. The woman was waiting for her husband who was inside the store.

The suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Tina Marie Pablo, reportedly jumped into the driver's seat. The woman tried to get the keys out of the ignition but was unsuccessful. However, she did manage to fight off Pablo until her children could get out of the car.

She also managed to exit the car before Pablo fled. Police located the stolen car later that night, about nine miles away, but Pablo managed to elude police until January 19.

She has been charged with car theft and four counts of kidnapping.