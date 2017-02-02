Phoenix Police: Man arrested after shooting ambulance

PHOENIX - A Phoenix man was arrested after shooting an ambulance outside of a hospital last month.

Police report that on Jan. 29, around 3:10 a.m., a man later identified as 25-year-old Leroy Otis Scott was driving his 2012 Blue Mustang when he fired a shot. The shot hit a Southwest Ambulance in front of Phoenix Baptist Hospital near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Police say there were three people and one driver in the ambulance at the time, but none were injured.

Police soon got a call of a trespasser at a Circle K near 21st Avenue and Thomas Road. The trespasser, which police later learned was Scott, fired a shot while in the parking lot of the store. He then reportedly went inside and demanded the clerk open the register. The clerk complied, then left the store and called the police.

Police located the blue Mustang there and confronted Scott, who was still armed. Scott struggled with officers until he was Tasered.

Scott has been charged with drive-by shooting.