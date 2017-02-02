Phoenix Police: Multiple arrests made in 2014 attempted robbery of armored car

PHOENIX - Police have now arrested all those involved in a 2014 attempted robbery of an armored car that resulted in one suspect being shot and killed by a guard.

Court records show that police arrested five people in connection with the robbery that occurred on April 25, 2014.

Police arrested four of the suspects on January 17, 18 and 19 in Phoenix. Another suspect was located and arrested on January 30 in Mesa.

Police report that on April 25, 2014, an armored car was parked in front of the Wells Fargo Bank at 7th Street and Glendale Avenue when suspects attempted to rob the vehicle. During the attempt, Lonnie Smith was shot and killed by one of the guards. The other suspects fled in a black sedan.

Those involved in the crime are 34-year-old Aaron Williams, who was already in custody on other charges; 37-year-old Alonzo McDaniel Ferguson, arrested January 18 near 41st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road; 36-year-old Roosevelt Johnson, arrested January 18 near 27th Avenue and Thunderbird Road; 37-year-old Tayron Moses Williams, arrested January 19 near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road; and Alfredo Joe, arrested January 30 near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa.

All but Williams are being held on $1 million bonds.

All are facing various charges of attempted armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, weapons misconduct and first-degree murder.