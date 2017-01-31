Phoenix Police: Man drives through deadly crash scene nearly hitting 15 people

PHOENIX - A man suspected of DUI is accused of driving through a crash scene, nearly hitting 15 people including officers.

Police report that they had put up barricades to the north and south of a deadly crash near 27th Avenue and Jackson Street on January 20. They saw a black Chevy Silverado truck, driven by 36-year-old Roy Clifton Maez, break through the barricade around 45 miles per hour.

Police say multiple detectives, officers and civilians were forced to dive out of the way of the truck before it broke through the next set of barriers and left the scene.

Police pursued Maez who was driving erratically. He stopped his truck near 24th Avenue and Buckeye Road where he was captured after a foot chase.

Police say Maez exhibited signs of impairment at the time of the incident. He is being charged with 15 counts of endangerment, DUI and aggravated assault.