PD: Phoenix man awaiting sentencing robs another victim

PHOENIX - A man awaiting sentencing is facing new charges after allegedly plotting a violent robbery at a victim's Phoenix home.

According to police, the victim on December 27 responded to an online post offering a gold watch for sale, negotiating to buy the watch and gold chain for $350.

He reportedly went to a home near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road where he saw a man, later identified as 18-year-old Leonardo Skywalker Garcia, wearing a GPS ankle monitor.

When the victim discovered the gold chain was fake, he demanded his money back, but Garcia allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat and started hitting him.

One of the other suspects allegedly held a screwdriver to the victim's throat, as Garcia instructed them to steal items from the victim's car, and take the victim back to his apartment to steal items from his home.

After robbing him at his apartment, one suspect took the victim's car and was caught by police. This suspect reportedly told police that the robbery was planned by a man named "Sky".

Police say GPS monitoring placed Leonardo 'Sky'walker Garcia at the scene at the time of the robbery.

He has been charged with armed robbery and kidnapping. Police say he was out of jail and awaiting sentencing on another armed robbery.