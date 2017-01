PHOENIX - A Phoenix man is accused of forcing his pre-teen child to drink alcohol as a form of punishment.

Police report that on Dec. 28, they were called to a home near 51st and Van Buren streets after a man allegedly assaulted his wife.

Police say 36-year-old Milan Alexis was allegedly punishing his children by tying their hands behind their back and also forcing an 11-year-old child to drink alcohol.

When his wife intervened, he reportedly attacked her by punching and smothering her. The woman managed to scream for help and one of the kids went to a neighbor's home to contact police.

Alexis has been charged with multiple counts of child abuse and aggravated assault.