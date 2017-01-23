PD: Victim assaulted by several carjackers in Glendale, two arrested

GLENDALE, AZ - Two suspects have been arrested after a carjacking in Glendale.

Glendale police report that on January 17, a man was driving out of a gas station near 61st and Northern avenues when he was approached by several suspects.

One suspect reportedly opened his car door and punched the victim, while another opened the passenger door and attempted to put the vehicle in park and take the keys.

The victim fought back, until one of the suspects pulled a handgun, and he was dragged out of the car. Police say others joined in on the assault while the victim was on the ground. The suspects were able to leave in the victim’s car.

Police say they spotted the car about a mile away and attempted to stop it. After a short pursuit, the driver stopped and several suspects ran. Police caught three of them. The victim was able to identify two of the suspects, 20-year-old Eddie Thomas and 18-year-old Maleasia Centari Hills.

Both have been charged with armed robbery and car theft.