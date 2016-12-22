PHOENIX - A man has been charged with aggravated assault after using a large rock in an attempt to steal a vehicle.

According to reports, 22-year-old Kevin Scott Garcia assaulted a man with a large rock back in September before disrobing and taking the man’s car.

Garcia allegedly threw the rock, hitting the victim in the arm before the rock shattered the driver's side window. Witnesses say Garcia took time to strip down to his underwear as the victim was trying to get into the car and leave. Garcia reportedly pulled the victim from the car, got in and left.

Witnesses tell police the victim’s car was stolen while he was pouring water on the radiator of this car near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road.

Garcia was arrested on December 15.

Police were able to locate Garcia’s clothes which contained a cell phone and a debit card with his name on it. From there officers were able to confirm Garcia, via his picture, with witnesses on scene who were able to identify him as the suspect.

Garcia has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage and car theft.