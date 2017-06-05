PD: Rocking SUV in Glendale parking lot leads to sex with minor arrest

GLENDALE, AZ - A Glendale police officer checking out an SUV that was rocking back and forth discovered a man having sexual relations with a young teenage girl.

Police report that around 3 a.m. on May 30, an officer came upon an SUV in a parking lot near 91st and Glendale avenues that was rocking back and forth. When the officer looked inside, he reportedly saw 22-year-old Diego Israel Zuniga-Chavez inside with no shirt on and his basketball shorts on backward. He also saw the 14-year-old girl in the back, fully clothed.

At first, police say, the two gave their correct names but falsified their birthdays, making them closer in age.

Police say they soon found out that the girl met Chavez on Facebook about ten days earlier. The two had exchanged several messages, some of which were sexually explicit in nature.

They had met several times over the past ten days, each time after midnight when the girl would sneak out of her home. Each time they went to the same parking lot. Police say Chavez told the girl he was a 17-year-old high school student.

Police report that Chavez later admitted to knowing the girl was underage, he also admitted to having sex with the girl and sending her sexually explicit pictures of himself.

Chavez has been charged with sexual conduct with a minor.