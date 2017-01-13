PD: Phoenix man meets pre-teen for sex after year-long Facebook friendship

Joe Enea
11:48 AM, Jan 12, 2017
5:42 PM, Jan 12, 2017
central phoenix | phoenix metro

Two men arrested recently accused of sexual involvement with children, one caught by an officer posing as a teenager

KNXV

 Shree Raj Subba

MCSO
PHOENIX - Here's another reminder to consistently check on your child’s Facebook page.

Court records show that on January 6, police were called to a Phoenix home for a report of a missing child. As they were getting information, the pre-teen girl returned and reportedly told officers of her sexual encounters with 21-year-old Shree Raj Subba.

Subba allegedly developed a relationship with the girl on Facebook over the last year. They met in the area of 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road and he drove her to a nearby park where he reportedly touched her in a sexual manner. 

They met up again just after midnight the following day when the girl's mother reported her missing.

Subba was arrested later that morning at his home near 19th and Glendale avenues. Police say he admitted to inappropriately touching the girl on two occasions.

He has been charged with multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

