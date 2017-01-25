PD: Phoenix man Robert Hoffmann arrested for 2014 murder

PHOENIX - A Man has been arrested in North Phoenix for a homicide that occurred in September of 2014.

Court records show that on January 12 Phoenix police arrested 38-year-old Robert Larson Hoffmann at his home near 21st Avenue and Beardsley Road for the murder of Joseph Gregory Hight.

Police say Hight was dropped off at a house near 18th Street and Bell Road on September 27, 2014, where he got into an argument regarding a cell phone. A witness heard a "pop" and saw Hight lying on the ground, having been shot in the back of the head. The witness also noticed their .327 caliber handgun was missing.

Witnesses told police that Hoffmann and another man allegedly wrapped Hight's body in a carpet and plastic bag and loaded it into a truck. He then reportedly went to the desert near Florence Junction.

Hoffmann was interviewed by police, but he denied knowing Hight or what happened to him.

Police say in July 2015 they became aware of a skull that was found in the desert near Florence Junction. They searched the area and found the rest of the skeletal remains. Police say DNA tests later confirmed the remains to be that of Joseph Hight.

Investigates also say a .32 caliber bullet was found in the skull.

Hoffmann has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.