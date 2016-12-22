PD: Mesa woman arrested in barcode switching scheme

MESA, AZ - A Mesa woman was allegedly caught taking barcodes from cheap products and placing them on more expensive ones at East Valley Home Depot stores.

Court records show that a woman was arrested for switching barcodes on products from Home Depot, thus buying expensive items for far less money.

Police report that they arrested 43-year-old Clara Marie Williams on December 12 as she was identified as the woman responsible for multiple thefts of products from Home Depot stores in Mesa.

Police say Williams and an accomplice would remove the barcodes from less expensive fans and glue them onto more expensive fans before purchasing them at the store. They reportedly did this with the intention of removing the 'fake' barcode and returning the fan to other Home Depot stores and getting their cash back.

Police say they did this on seven occasions at three different stores in Mesa in early November of this year.

Police say Williams is also being investigated in several other cases and additional charges are pending. For now, she's been charged with seven counts of retail theft and fraudulent schemes.