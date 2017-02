MESA, AZ - Mesa police say a man has been arrested for threatening customers at a local post office.

According to police, the incident happened on January 28 around noon at the U.S. Post Office near Center and Main streets.

Victims told police that a man, later identified as 66-year-old James Aden Boyd, was in the lobby swinging an 18-inch metal chef's sharpening rod while cursing at customers.

As he left the lobby, a manager followed him, where Boyd reportedly threatened him saying, "Come at me and I'll bust your head open."

Boyd then reportedly went to a Circle K down the street still carrying the metal rod, shouting, and frightening customers and workers.

Boyd was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.