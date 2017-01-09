PD: Man hits moving police car with 'soccer ball sized' cinder block

PHOENIX - A man hit a moving police car with a large cinder block, then threw another one at an officer, according to officials.

Police report that on December 30, a man threw a "soccer ball sized" cinder block at a moving police car near 7th and Glendale avenues.

The block hit the car just behind the driver's side window. As the officer got out of the patrol car, police say 35-year-old Christopher James Stansbury picked up the block, held it over his head and moved towards the officer.

The officer pulled out his handgun, and Stansbury dropped the block and ran off.

The officer followed him into an alleyway, where Stansbury came out from hiding and again held a cinder block over his head and threw it at the officer. However, the man slipped as he threw it, causing the block to fall. He was then taken into custody.

The officer was not injured.

Stansbury has been charged with aggravated assault.