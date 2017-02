CHANDLER, AZ - A Gilbert man is accused of bringing a stuffed animal as a gift in an attempt to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.

Chandler police report that between Jan. 24-27, 21-year-old Clayton Garrett Smith had multiple conversations with an undercover officer who he believed to be a 12-year-old.

During their discussions, Smith allegedly agreed to pay $60 to cuddle, strip and touch the girl sexually, officials said.

On Jan. 27, when Smith went to the location to meet the girl, he brought with him the money, condoms and a stuffed toy panda bear to give her as a gift.

Smith has been charged with child prostitution in connection to the incident.