PD: Man awakens to find pantless suspect breaking into Mesa hotel room

MESA, AZ - "Give me back my pants and wallet."

Court records show that on January 20, a trespassing suspect entered a Mesa hotel room when he was caught in the act by the hotel room guest.

Mesa police report that the victim was awoken about 5 a.m. by a sound in his hotel room at Recker Road and Main Street. When he went to investigate, he found 30-year-old Brian James Volk attempting to climb into the room through the window.

Police say Volk backed out of the window and yelled at the victim to "give him back his pants and wallet" which had dropped into the bathtub.

Police reportedly found Volk standing outside the room and arrested him.

They say they found a pair of pliers in the bathtub. Volk reportedly told police that he was wet and cold and trying to get help.

He has been charged with criminal trespassing.