PD: Man arrested in west Phoenix bar shooting, two injured

PHOENIX - A man, upset for being kicked out of a west Phoenix bar, was arrested for shooting into the bar and striking two people.

Phoenix police report that just before midnight on July 29, William Duhart, 61, fired into the Purple Turtle Bar, near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road, after being kicked out the business.

Police say there were about 60 people inside the bar when Duhart fired into it, hitting two patrons.

Witnesses reportedly told police that while Duhart was shooting, he yelled out, “So you want to kick me out!"

One victim was shot in the back, while another was shot in the chest. Police say neither injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

Duhart, a regular customer at the bar, was removed before the shooting by security for being belligerent. He was arrested down the street with a hand gun in his possession. He reportedly admitted his actions to police saying, "When you get drunk you do stupid things, and I'm sorry."

Duhart has been charged with aggravated assault.