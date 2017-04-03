PD: Glendale bus company catches ex-employee on video in theft attempt

GLENDALE, AZ - A Glendale bus company sets up a video camera to catch an ex-employee attempted to steal money from the buses.

Glendale police report that on March 13, "Total Transit" reported a loss of about $20,000 which they believed was being taken from their buses.

The company installed a video camera in one of the buses which allegedly captured video of an ex-employee, 39-year-old Toria Denise Fleming, using a key to access the buses money storage area.

Fleming was located and arrested by police on March 28 in the area of 99th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Fleming allegedly admitted using a key code to gain access to the bus yard on three occasions, looking for money in the cash boxes of several buses each time.

Fleming reportedly told police she needed the money for a trip to Denver. She also allegedly told police that several others were also taking money from the company.

Fleming has been charged with burglary.