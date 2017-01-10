MCSO: Man claims he viewed child porn to get arrested and kill child predators

GILBERT, AZ - A Gilbert man claims he downloaded child pornography files so that he could get arrested and kill child predators.

Court records show in August 2016, the Maricopa Country Sheriff's Office Cyber Crimes Unit began an investigation and found multiple child pornography files downloaded by someone with an internet address in Tempe. That resident moved but was located again on January 4 in Gilbert.

MCSO raided the home of 34-year-old Lemuel Gregorio Olague, where they reportedly found 41 video files of child porn.

Olague allegedly told investigators that he downloaded the files, "in hopes of being arrested so he could go to prison and kill child predators then himself."

He's been charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.