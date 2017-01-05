MCSO: Deputies find credit card making operation in Youngtown Motel 6

YOUNGTOWN, AZ - A man was caught running a credit card making operation out of his motel room after he had seven cards declined when he tried to pay for his own room.

The manager of a Motel 6 in Youngtown alerted authorities on December 21st after the man had several declined transactions after using multiple credit cards.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office located the occupant, 37-year-old Raymond Mario Valles, and discovered he had an arrest warrant in California.

After a search of his room, deputies discovered multiple identification cards, a credit card scanner, blank credit cards, 38 various store gift cards, a magnetic credit card device, and a credit card stamping machine was found in the trunk of his car.

Valles has been charged with forgery and multiple counts of possession of a forgery device.