Woman tells undercover cops which stores to steal from, arrested in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ - If you bought make-up on OfferUp.com from someone named “Lily”, there’s a good chance it was stolen.

According to reports, ‘Lily’ allegedly stole makeup during 20 separate incidents across 10 stores in Gilbert, Glendale, Tucson, Scottsdale, Surprise, Chandler, and Queen Creek.

The suspect was later identified as 26-year-old Guadalupe Dolores Gabaldon.

Police say she took nearly $14,000 worth of makeup and say they have surveillance video showing what appears to be Gabaldon using a large purse to steal high end make-up from Ulta and Sephora stores.

The Arizona Attorney General has charged 26-year-old Guadalupe Dolores Gabaldon with organized retail theft and stolen property.

Gabaldon would sell the stolen merchandise on the online marketplace 'Offerup.com.'

Police say she also bought stolen merchandise from undercover officers, even giving them advice on which stores are easiest to rob.

Police report that they found "several thousands of dollars’ worth of Ulta and Sephora makeup and fragrances." They also said that while they were in possession of "Lily's" phone, it blew up with text messages from customers wanting more makeup.

Gabaldon was already on pre-trial release from jail for similar crimes in July on this year.