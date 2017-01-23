El Mirage police arrest alleged car thief after victim detains him inside car

EL MIRAGE, AZ - Police say the victim of an attempted carjacking in El Mirage recently was able to detain the suspect until officers arrived.

According to the report, the victim started his car on January 17 before going back in his home near Dysart and Thunderbird roads in El Mirage.

Police say when the victim heard a loud noise he went outside to investigate and found a strange man sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. The victim tried to get into the vehicle, but the suspect had locked the doors.

Officials identified the suspect as 18-year-old Michael Anthony Guerrero.

After Guerrero drove the car forward into the house, instead of backwards out of the driveway, the victim was able to prevent the suspect from exiting the car.

Police have arrested Guerrero and charged him with assault, criminal damage, and attempted car theft; Guerrero was on probation at the time of the incident.