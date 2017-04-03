DPS: West Phoenix marijuana stash house taken down

PHOENIX - DPS serves a warrant at West Phoenix marijuana stash house and finds $200,000 worth of marijuana.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety received information regarding a possible marijuana stash house at a house near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.

On March 27, DPS detectives reportedly witnessed a large bundle being loaded into a red Dodge Magnum. The vehicle was stopped, and a K-9 officer detected marijuana in the car. That bundle, DPS says, weighed about 22 pounds and is worth about $11,000.

When a warrant was served at the house, investigators reportedly found another 378 pounds of marijuana, worth about $187,000. They also allegedly found baggies, scales and $2,000 in cash.

Arrested in the house was 35-year-old Jesus Javier Luna Flores and arrested in the car was 26-year-old Devan Corey Fomby. DPS says Fomby was out on release from being arrested the week prior, for selling drugs. DPS considers Fomby a "major drug transporter."

Both are being charged with conspiracy, drug transportation of other drug-related crimes.